RICHARD A. "RICK" MYERS

Obituary
RICHARD A. "RICK" MYERS, 56, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Allen and Joyce Myers of Fort Wayne; his companion, Mary Beth (McConnell) Busick of Decatur; two sons, Travis R. Myers of Fort Wayne and Joey (Desiree) Myers of Summerville, S.C.; Mary's three sons, Connor (Lydia McMurray) Busick of Fort Wayne, Barrett (Andrea Chronister) Busick and Parker Busick, both of Decatur; two brothers, Jeffrey (Brenda White) Myers and Scott (Jodi) Myers, both of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Penny Rodriguez. A Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 546 US 224, Decatur. Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, 225 W. Adams St., Decatur. To sign the guestbook visit www.hshfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 6, 2019
