RICHARD A. "RICK" MYERS, 56, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Allen and Joyce Myers of Fort Wayne; his companion, Mary Beth (McConnell) Busick of Decatur; two sons, Travis R. Myers of Fort Wayne and Joey (Desiree) Myers of Summerville, S.C.; Mary's three sons, Connor (Lydia McMurray) Busick of Fort Wayne, Barrett (Andrea Chronister) Busick and Parker Busick, both of Decatur; two brothers, Jeffrey (Brenda White) Myers and Scott (Jodi) Myers, both of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Penny Rodriguez. A Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 546 US 224, Decatur. Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, 225 W. Adams St., Decatur. To sign the guestbook visit www.hshfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 6, 2019