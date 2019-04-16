RICHARD A. ROTH, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Decatur, Ala. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Elmer and Lucille Roth. Richard was a CPA, owning his own accounting firm, R.A. Roth & Company, LLC as well as a Financial Planner affiliated with Money Concepts Capital Corp. "He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather". He volunteered with many organizations including churches and non-profits. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Roth of Moulton, Ala.; son, Todd of Oak Brook, Ill.; daughter, Angela (Efren) Arriaga; grandchildren, Isabel, Efren, and Elena of Moulton, Ala.; siblings, Larry Roth of Madison, Ind., and Janet Grotrian of Monroeville, Ind. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Southside Christian Church, 2100 Byrd Spring Road SW, Huntsville, AL, 35802. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
