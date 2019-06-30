RICHARD "DICK" ALAN WOLFF, 92, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Adams Heritage, Monroe ville. Born July 18, 1926 in Omaha, Neb., he was the son of the late Earl and Ondah (Weir man) Wolff. He lived most of his life in Monroeville. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and returned to work at Wolff's Hardware, Appliance, and Furniture (later Wolff's Furniture) for the remainder of his career. Dick was an active member of the Monroeville American Legion Post 420 for over 65 years. He was also a member of the Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department for 23 years. Dick was a lifetime member of the Fort Wayne Turners Athletic Association and served as a national officer. He was also a member of the United Methodist Church, Monroeville. He is survived by his children, Penny Wallace, Genie (Brace) Clark, Richard A Wolff II, Reina (Don) Offerle, and Joe (Brenda) Wolff; brother, Gordon (Charlene) Wolff; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary Catherine (Louden) Wolff in 2003; sister, Martha A. Burns. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial with honors at the Monroeville Memorial Cemetery, Monroeville. Preferred memorials are to the Monroeville Fire Department & EMS or the Heart to Heart Hospice. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 30, 2019