My dad's passing is a blessing for considering he was 87 and had been declining with dementia for at least five years. Compared to the final loss it was much tougher for me to see him living at the nursing home where he has been for the past year since it became too difficult for mom to care for him at home.



What a saint mom was caring for him at homefor longer than was prudent by the way. It was very hard for my sister and I to get them to leave their house a year ago though she sees the wisdom of it now especially with COVID.)



Seeing him living at the nursing home was made all the more difficult by the fact that he was a larger than life towering figure at his peak as CEO of one of Fort Wayne's largest public companies. In spite of that it never went to his head and those who knew him never doubted his integrity, faith and total commitment to his family. I can't remember a time when he was not my primary role model (hero even). If I could be half the man he was I'd be twice the man I can reasonably aspire to be.



After leaving his CEO post at age 52, he dedicated the remainder of his life to charitable activities. Not primarily board positions, though he had some, but hands-on work helping the sick and disadvantaged through a number of local charities. Such a great example – living his faith.



He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, but was also known and loved and will be missed by a great many people in the community. I’m sure that without COVID restrictions the funeral would be filled to capacity because of the numerous lives he has touched. What a great blessing it has been to have him as a father.



Steve Doner

Son