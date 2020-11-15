1/1
RICHARD B. DONER
1933 - 2020
RICHARD B. DONER, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Richard was born Feb. 5, 1933 in Detroit, Mich. and raised in Sarnia and Toronto, Canada. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and received his bachelor's degree from Indiana Tech. Richard served as CEO for Tokheim Corporation, retiring in 1986. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Vera N. Doner of Fort Wayne; children, Steven (Jane) Doner of Wheaton, Ill. and Christine (David) Lucheon of Knoxville, Tenn; daughter-in-law, Janet Doner of Carmel, Ind.; grandchildren, Olivia (Keegan) Block, Richard S. Doner, Jacob (Lisa) Lucheon, Joshua Lucheon, Marissa Doner, and Mitchell Doner; great-grandchildren, Christopher Dolinski and Isabelle Lucheon; and half-brother, Colonel V. Doner of California. Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph and Elsie Doner; son, Jeffrey Doner in 2014; brother, Douglas Doner; and aunt, Dorothy Ross. A family private service for Richard will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 West Berry Street, Fort Wayne (IN 46801). Live service broadcast will be available on the church's website starting at 1 p.m. Contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church Music Program or Alzheimer's Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Doner family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
01:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
November 14, 2020
Steve Doner
Son
November 14, 2020
Sharing this slideshow tribute.
Steve Doner
Son
November 12, 2020
My dad's passing is a blessing for considering he was 87 and had been declining with dementia for at least five years. Compared to the final loss it was much tougher for me to see him living at the nursing home where he has been for the past year since it became too difficult for mom to care for him at home.

What a saint mom was caring for him at homefor longer than was prudent by the way. It was very hard for my sister and I to get them to leave their house a year ago though she sees the wisdom of it now especially with COVID.)

Seeing him living at the nursing home was made all the more difficult by the fact that he was a larger than life towering figure at his peak as CEO of one of Fort Wayne's largest public companies. In spite of that it never went to his head and those who knew him never doubted his integrity, faith and total commitment to his family. I can't remember a time when he was not my primary role model (hero even). If I could be half the man he was I'd be twice the man I can reasonably aspire to be.

After leaving his CEO post at age 52, he dedicated the remainder of his life to charitable activities. Not primarily board positions, though he had some, but hands-on work helping the sick and disadvantaged through a number of local charities. Such a great example – living his faith.

He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, but was also known and loved and will be missed by a great many people in the community. I’m sure that without COVID restrictions the funeral would be filled to capacity because of the numerous lives he has touched. What a great blessing it has been to have him as a father.
Steve Doner
Son
