RICHARD B. DONER, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Richard was born Feb. 5, 1933 in Detroit, Mich. and raised in Sarnia and Toronto, Canada. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and received his bachelor's degree from Indiana Tech. Richard served as CEO for Tokheim Corporation, retiring in 1986. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Vera N. Doner of Fort Wayne; children, Steven (Jane) Doner of Wheaton, Ill. and Christine (David) Lucheon of Knoxville, Tenn; daughter-in-law, Janet Doner of Carmel, Ind.; grandchildren, Olivia (Keegan) Block, Richard S. Doner, Jacob (Lisa) Lucheon, Joshua Lucheon, Marissa Doner, and Mitchell Doner; great-grandchildren, Christopher Dolinski and Isabelle Lucheon; and half-brother, Colonel V. Doner of California. Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph and Elsie Doner; son, Jeffrey Doner in 2014; brother, Douglas Doner; and aunt, Dorothy Ross. A family private service for Richard will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 West Berry Street, Fort Wayne (IN 46801). Live service broadcast will be available on the church's website starting at 1 p.m. Contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church Music Program or Alzheimer's Association
. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Doner family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com