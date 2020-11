Or Copy this URL to Share

Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family

Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family

DONER, RICHARD B.: A family private service for Richard will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 West Berry Street, Fort Wayne (IN 46801). Live service broadcast will be available on the church's website starting at 1 p.m. Arrangments by Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store