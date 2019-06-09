Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. RICHARD BENNIGHOF "DICK" SCHNUTE. View Sign Service Information Flanner Buchanan – Carmel 325 E Carmel Dr Carmel , IN 46032 (317)-848-2929 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Flanner Buchanan – Carmel 325 E Carmel Dr Carmel , IN 46032 View Map Service 11:30 AM Cornerstone Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

DR. RICHARD BENNIGHOF "DICK" SCHNUTE, 92, of Indianapolis, peacefully passed from this world to life everlasting on Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. His passing came one day after the 2019 presentation of the Richard B. Schnute, MD Fellowship Award - an award given to the top Fellow in Endocrinology each year. Born Jan. 12, 1927, in Evansville, Ind., Dick was a son of the late Gerhardt Wilhelm and Louise Engelsmann Schnute. He was a graduate of Bosse High School, where he met his future wife, Mary, when they were freshman. On his 18th birthday, Richard joined the Merchant Marines where he proudly served as cook during the Second World War. His kitchen experience led him to a lifelong love of cooking that he later shared with his family. Richard also served in the Navy as a Chief Medical Officer aboard the U.S.S. George Clymer. Dr. Schnute was board-certified in Internal Medicine and Endocrinology and practiced Medicine for over 50 years. He was a Professor Emeritus at IU School of Medicine and was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. During his tenure, he taught a required course on Physical Diagnosis to all medical students. Dr. Schnute was a pioneer in Medicine; his willingness to initiate work in areas such as nuclear medicine and hormone therapy contributed to the development of special departments within the medical school. He was the recipient of the J.O. Ritchey Award of IU School of Medicine for excellence in medicine. Dr. Schnute was a Charter member of Cornerstone Lutheran Church, Carmel, member and former President of the Indianapolis Medical Society, member of the Indiana Medical Society, Indiana German Heritage Society, the American Thyroid Association, and the , among many others. Dick and Mary explored the world together and introduced their family to travel, foreign culture and exotic foods. Their travels took them everywhere from the busy subways in South Korea, down to the Copper Canyon in Mexico, and across the Atlantic Ocean to Hamlin, Germany, where they spent their 50th wedding anniversary with their children and grandchildren. He was also an avid fisherman who enjoyed fly-in fishing in Canada for over 30 years. Dick was the widower of Mary Yost Schnute, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. He is survived by his children, Dr. Karen (Dennis Klembara) Schnute and Richard Wendel (P.J.) Schnute; longtime close family friends, Mike Shinn and David Fenstermaker; grandchildren, Doug (Kelsi) Klembara, Amy Klembara, Grant Klembara, Patrick (Missy) Delrymple, Heather (Rob) Gifford, Kevin (Kristin) Klembara, and Courtney Klembara; sister-in-law, Connie Y. (Darrell) Blanton; nephews, Curt (Donna) and Eric (Karon) Blanton; and nieces, Brooke (Josh) Harris, Stephanie Jeske and Jennifer Jeske. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Wendel Schnute; and sister-in-law, Janice Allene Jeske. A Celebration of Life service is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Cornerstone Lutheran Church. Family and friends are invited to gather from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Flanner Buchanan Funeral Home - Carmel. Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Lutheran Church or the IU Foundation to the Mary and Richard Schnute Endocrine Fellowship Foundation. To sign the online guest register, please visit

