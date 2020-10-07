1/1
RICHARD BOYD "DICK" LeGRAND
1937 - 2020
RICHARD BOYD "DICK" LeGRAND, 83, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at home after a two year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Coshocton, Ohio, on Aug. 18, 1937, he was the son of the late Walter and Lucille LeGrand. Dick attended Ohio State University, Indiana Tech, and Indiana University having obtained Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in engineering. All his working days were spent at General Electric, Magnatech, and Allen County Surveyor's Office. He was a registered professional engineer and in retirement, he and the other retired GE Engineers maintained the audio players for the blind. He worked with men from St. Joseph United Methodist Church doing maintenance at Methodist Church Camps throughout Indiana. Dick enjoyed spending summers on the lake, sailing and boating. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joan Shively LeGrand; his Indiana family, Jerald Shively, Kenneth Shively, Susan Shively, Laura Geiger, Jeff Shively, and Jennifer Rosenplot; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his Ohio family, Lisa Henderson and Michael LeGrand and families. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with calling one hour prior. Burial will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph United Methodist Church, The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo and the Tippecanoe Watershed Foundation.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 7, 2020.
