RICHARD BRUCE SCHELM, 72, of Leo, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born April 11, 1948, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late William and Bonnie (Wilson) Schelm. Bruce married Sandra K. (Roy) Schelm on June 12, 1971 and would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary next month. Bruce was a meat salesman for over 40 years. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their activities and loved IU basketball. Bruce is survived by his wife, Sandra K. (Roy) Schelm; son, Christopher (Holly) Schelm of Leo; daughter, Stephanie (Jason) Wilson of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Ellenor, Madelyn, Cannan, and Stella Schelm, all of Leo; brother, William Schelm; and his best friend, Roscoe. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Michelle Renee, in 1972. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at the funeral home, with social distancing guidelines in place. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 28, 2020.