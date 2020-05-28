RICHARD BRUCE SCHELM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD BRUCE SCHELM, 72, of Leo, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born April 11, 1948, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late William and Bonnie (Wilson) Schelm. Bruce married Sandra K. (Roy) Schelm on June 12, 1971 and would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary next month. Bruce was a meat salesman for over 40 years. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their activities and loved IU basketball. Bruce is survived by his wife, Sandra K. (Roy) Schelm; son, Christopher (Holly) Schelm of Leo; daughter, Stephanie (Jason) Wilson of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Ellenor, Madelyn, Cannan, and Stella Schelm, all of Leo; brother, William Schelm; and his best friend, Roscoe. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Michelle Renee, in 1972. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at the funeral home, with social distancing guidelines in place. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved