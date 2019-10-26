Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD BYRON "DICK" DUKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD BYRON "DICK" DUKE, passed on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Kokomo, Ind., surrounded by family members. Born Nov. 5, 1939 at Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru, Ind., he was a son of the late Robert L. and Irma (n‚e Arrick) Duke. He graduated from Miami University of Ohio in 1964 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He was an active member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He married Sharon Janean Southgate Sample in June 1968 in Marion, Ind. He found his calling as the Director of the Research & Development Lab at Indiana Institute of Technology. He purchased the lab from the school in 1997 and, as A/Z Tech, Inc., the company continued to provide a variety of test equipment to the electric magnet wire industry. Through A-Z Tech, Dick became active in the Electrical Manufacturing & Coil Winding Association. He was a long-time member of the Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite, achieving the 33rd Degree in 2000. He was also active in the Fort Wayne chapter of Rotary International and in his local church for many years. Dick is survived by his step-daughter, Kimberly Kay (Kevin) McCall; her two children and two grandchildren; and his step-son, Michael Allen Sample. He is also survived by his two nephews, Robert E. (Teri) Duke, Jr. and Micheal S. (Lisa) Duke; and sister-in-law, Jeannie Duke. Dick was also preceded in death by his wife, and his brother, Robert E. Duke Sr. Per Dick's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 26, 2019

