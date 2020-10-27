RICHARD C. DETTINGER SR., 88, of Leo, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Grey Stone Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born on March 15, 1932, in Magley, Ind., he was the son of the late Ernest W. and Louise A. Dettinger. Richard was a devoted husband of 68 years. He enjoyed reading scriptures from his Bible and plenty of books from the library. He received two Phelps Dodge Magnet Wire plaques, one was for 25 years and one was for 42 years of service. He and his wife, Norma, enjoyed scenic vacations within the United States. Richard will be sadly missed by his devoted wife, Norma (Core) Dettinger and his friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard "Rick" C. Dettinger Jr.; sister, Lois Ann (Dettinger) Nichols; and grandparents, Charles and Rosetta Dettinger. A private service will be held for Richard and will he be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of donor's choice in Richard's memory. Arrangements are entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home.