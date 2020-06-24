RICHARD C. LESSING
1929 - 2020
RICHARD C. LESSING, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born Dec. 10, 1929, in Argos, Ind., Richard was a son of the late Robert F. and Elnora (Over myer) Lessing. He actively served in the United States Navy during the Korean War on the U.S.S. Polaris as part of Task Force 77 for two years. Richard received a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tri-State (Trine) University in 1961. Richard faithfully labored at International Harvester as a Project and Design Engineer, retiring with over 32 years. He attended the Southwest Assembly of God Church for 14 years. Richard and Sally also traveled the world, spreading the gospel and the word of God. Richard is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sally Lou (Hampton) Lessing; sons, Rick (Darlene), Barry (Deborah) and Scott (Marilyn); nine grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. Also preceding him in passing are a grandson; one great- grandson; and brothers, Calvin and Robert T. Lessing. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation beginning at noon. Burial to follow the service at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorials can be made to V.F.W. Post 421. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 24, 2020.
