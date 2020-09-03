1/2
RICHARD CHARLES BLAUVELT
RICHARD CHARLES BLAUVELT, 96, died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Carl E. and Irene (Gebhard) Blauvelt. He graduated in 1942 from Central Catholic High School. In 1945, he married Kathleen Randel, the love of his life. He was a veteran of World War II and worked for 35 years for the Penn Central Railroad. Richard enjoyed summers with family at their lake cottage and winters in Hot Springs, Ark., hiking and playing bridge. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Kathleen; six children, Beverly (Thomas P.) Moran, William (Peggy) Blauvelt, Robert (Margaret) Blauvelt, James (Cyndi) Blauvelt, Margaret (James) Eckrich, and Richard (Diana) Blauvelt; 21 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild; sister, Roseann Anders of Las Vegas; and brother, Ronald Blauvelt of Phoenix. He was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Klotz and Marilyn Surfus. A Celebration of Life Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Donations may be made to www.fightingblindness.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 3, 2020.
