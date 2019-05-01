Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD "RICH" CRUMBACK. View Sign Service Information Harper's Community Funeral Home 740 State Rd 930 E New Haven , IN 46774 (260)-493-4433 Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD "RICH" CRUMBACK, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019, surrounded by loved ones and being reunited with his beloved wife Betty of 63 years. Rich was born and grew up in Grand Rapids, Mich., attending Godwin High School where he played basketball and baseball. After graduation, he proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Rich's lifelong career has been in the automobile business where he started sweeping floors to eventually becoming an auto dealer for over 50 years. Baseball has always been one of his biggest passions. He was an avid Detroit Tiger fan, coached and managed a Stan Musial team for decades, and also served in many capacities within the National Amateur Baseball Federation (NABF). While summers were spent at the baseball park, fall was spent gearing up for the annual hunting trip to Michigan's Upper Peninsula. At the deer camp, the Woodtic, he spent time with close friends and family creating memories that he treasured. He was a proud parent and grandparent, instilling high standards and values. He always looked forward to family traditions and celebrations. Anybody who knew him would hear great stories, listen to his Eddy Arnold music, and enjoy his photography. "We shall carry on his lessons of life, love, and strength." He is survived by his children, Jane (Jim) Childers, Mary Schalliol and Russell (DeAnna) Crumback, all of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Scott (Ashina), David (Amanda), Rachel (Matt), Kelli, Claire (Ryan), Emma, Dennis (Denise), and Tony (Michelle); great-grandchildren, Samuel, Eleanor and James; and cherished nephews, nieces, friends, and grand dogs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, in 2015; parents, Russell and Margaret (Brower) Crumback; sisters, Ellen Doyle and Alice Walford; and son-in-law, Denny Schalliol. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven. Pastor Kris McPherson officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials may be made to The National Amateur Baseball Federation / NABF Scholarship Fund, PO Box 705, Bowie, MD 20718-0705. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Cedars and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care of our dad and grandpa. To share online condolences, visit



