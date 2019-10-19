RICHARD "RICK" D. GARTON, 69, of Roanoke and a longtime Bluffton resident, passed away on Wednesday evening, Oct. 16, 2019, at his residence. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Cornerstone Alliance Church, 5833 East 900 North in Roanoke, Ind., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the church. Burial at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A complete obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 19, 2019