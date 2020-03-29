RICHARD D. PETERSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD D. PETERSON.
Service Information
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46809
(260)-747-3186
Obituary
Send Flowers

RICHARD D. PETERSON, 75, of Yoder, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born Jan. 23, 1945, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Howard and Helen Peterson. Richard worked many years for Wayne Feed. Surviving are his wife, Diane R. Peterson of Yoder; a loving brother and sisters, and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, and a baby brother. A private graveside service will take place. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the donor's choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Peterson family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details