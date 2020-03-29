RICHARD D. PETERSON, 75, of Yoder, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born Jan. 23, 1945, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Howard and Helen Peterson. Richard worked many years for Wayne Feed. Surviving are his wife, Diane R. Peterson of Yoder; a loving brother and sisters, and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, and a baby brother. A private graveside service will take place. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the donor's choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Peterson family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020