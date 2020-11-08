RICHARD D. PFISTER, 72, of Tampa, Fla., died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in the morning at home in Tampa. Born Feb. 20, 1948 in Ann Arbor Mich., Richard was a son of the late Elmer and Virginia Pfister. Dick, as he went by to his family and friends, was a wonderful man. He deeply loved his wife of 38 years, Anne Mettler, who he unfortunately lost in 2018. He cherished his two daughters, Abby and Emily; and his granddaughter, Julia Anne. Dick and Anne moved to Tampa in 2013 to be close to their daughters and Julia after a long career at Elco Tool Inc. Dick was full of life and passion. He had a passion for sports especially football and hockey. He would look back and fondly tell stories about his day on the field or on the rink. He was a man that made friends with anybody he came in contact with. He touched so many lives, and was always willing and eager to help others. He thoroughly enjoyed hanging out, having conversations with family and friends and listening to music. He loved spending time in Cozumel, Mexico: it was one of his favorite places. Richard's passing will be mourned by his sister ,Sharon; brother, Ed; multiple Mettler, McLaughlin and Pfister in-laws, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Saint Vincent Catholic Church, 1502 Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. today, Nov. 8, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Education Fund for his granddaughter, Julia Anne. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com