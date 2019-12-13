RICHARD D. SMITH, 72, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Born April 6, 1947 in Portland, Ind., he was a son of the late Finley and Dorthea (Stewart) Smith. On Dec. 12, 1972 in Bluffton, Ind., he married Donna Blem; she preceded him in death. Richard graduated from Portland High School in 1965 and worked for the U.S. Post Office for 35 years. He was a member of the Huntertown Lions Club, Fort Wayne American Legion and V.F.W. He enjoyed golfing, playing poker and spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving are two children, Angela (Rhett) Fisher, Robert Smith; three grandchildren, Selma Fisher, Sloan Fisher and Kian Smith. Also surviving are two siblings, Butch (Karen) Smith, Susie (Tom) Meinerding; 10 nieces and nephews, Cindy, Christina, Jason, Nicholas, Zach, Corey, Kim, Debbie, Todd and Chad. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Smith and Jim Smith. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to the local American Legion. Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 13, 2019