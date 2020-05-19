RICHARD "DICK" DESCH, of Albion, Ind., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Richard was born Oct. 19, 1924 in Defiance, Ohio. After graduation, Richard joined the U.S. Army during World War II. During his service he was wounded and received the purple heart for bravery and valor. After his service he worked for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring after 38 years. Richard is survived by his children, Cheryl (John) Bender, Deborah (Bob) Ruch, and Jeffery (Susan) Desch; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Marceline; sisters, Amelia, Florence, Bernadette, Veronica, and Gertrude; and brother, Oswald. A private service will take place at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Albion, Ind. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.