RICHARD "DICK" DILLER, 89, passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Park Place Senior Living in Fort Wayne. He was born in Churubusco on March 11, 1929. He was married to Arlene Haney, who preceded him in death. He served in the Korean War and then pursued his passion in woodworking by establishing, with two partners, Aristoline, Inc. He retired from Aristoline in 1991. He enjoyed making crafts and watching IU basketball and Notre Dame Football. He was a member of American Legion Post 82 and a lifetime member of Elks Lodge 1417 of Columbia City. He is survived by children, Randy (Linda) Diller, Cathy (Robert) Harris, and Terry (Debbie) Diller; grandchildren, Joshua Diller, Dustin Diller, Trent Diller, Richard Harris, Jennifer Lehrman, Ashley Wiley and Shane Stein; 12 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Margaret (Harold) Cart and Sue (Donald) Foster. He was also preceded in death by Gregory Brian and Richard Michael Diller. Funeral service 10:30 am Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home with one hour of calling prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial in Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco, Ind. Memorials may be made to Parkview Samaritan Flight Program or Heartland Hospice. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.domccombandsons.com.
