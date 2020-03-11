Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD E. "DICK" BAKER. View Sign Service Information Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 (260)-424-1525 Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD E. "DICK" BAKER, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born Nov. 18, 1927, in South Whitley, Ind, he was the son of the late Buford Baker and Ada (Merrick) Baker Grim. Dick graduated in 1945 from Columbia City High School and went on to attend the Ray Vogue Art School in Chicago. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and received a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars. He worked 32 years at Patterson Fletcher, he worked his way up to Vice President before retiring in 1978. Dick was a three time president of the Fort Wayne Ballet. He was Fort Wayne Ballet's representative for Regional Dance America. He served on their Board of Directors both regionally and nationally. He served on the original building committee for the Performing Arts Center. He was on the advisory board for the United Arts, and was a long time member of the American Legion, Embassy Theater Foundation, and Fort Wayne Rotary Club. He is survived by his nieces, Judith Manago, Teresa Kethcart and Glenna Jean Johnson; and a host of friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Gloria (Eagles) Baker; two sisters, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne Ballet. Condolences for Dick may be left online at



