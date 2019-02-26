RICHARD E. CRICKMORE

RICHARD E. CRICKMORE, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his residence. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, funeral home. Burial in Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian, Ind. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
