RICHARD E. CRICKMORE, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his residence. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, funeral home. Burial in Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian, Ind. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
