RICHARD E. DAHM

RICHARD E. DAHM, 84, of New Haven, died serenely on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at home surrounded by loving family. Born in Lafayette on March 31, 1935, he was the son of the late James G. and Mary Alice (Werle) Dahm. A Purdue graduate, he worked at the Fort Wayne District Office of the Social Security Administration for 31 years and the last 13 at Walmart. A kind, gentle, and humble man, Dick was a pious Catholic. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Carol; daughter, Mary Margaret Winters; son, Richard A. Dahm; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Seamus) Coffey; and great-granddaughter, Jessica Coffey. Funeral mass is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven (IN 46774), with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2019
