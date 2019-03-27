RICHARD "RICK" E. RIDER, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Amy Rider; daughter, Natalie (Andrew) Feagler; sister, Pamela Spillers; and grandchildren, Sophia and Evan Feagler. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Bridget Leigh Feagler. Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Wallen Baptist Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Pastor John Suciu officiating. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the church. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials to the Wallen Baptist Church. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019