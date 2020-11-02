1/1
RICHARD E. SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD E. SMITH, 82, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Howard and Iris (Acker) Smith. He married Sharon Patterson on July 12, 1958; she preceded him in death on Feb. 16, 2015. Richard was a manager for Rogers Markets for 43 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, an avid golfer and a faithful lifetime Komets Hockey fan since 1952. After his retirement, he enjoyed bowling, playing cards and golfing with his friends. One of his favorite things was spending time with his two granddaughters Emily and Lauren. Also surviving are son, Richard "Dan" (Joyce) Smith; daughter, Carolyn Smith both of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Emily (Jake) Schwerer of Sandusky, Ohio and Lauren Smith of Denver. Colo; great-grandson, Isaac Schwerer; brother, Robert W. Smith of Ogden, Utah. He was also preceded in death by sisters, JoAnn Trammel and Barbara Jean Smith; stepfather, Don Ort. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Decatur Cemetery, Decatur, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Church Relief Society Fund. To view the online obituary visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved