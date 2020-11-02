RICHARD E. SMITH, 82, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Howard and Iris (Acker) Smith. He married Sharon Patterson on July 12, 1958; she preceded him in death on Feb. 16, 2015. Richard was a manager for Rogers Markets for 43 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, an avid golfer and a faithful lifetime Komets Hockey fan since 1952. After his retirement, he enjoyed bowling, playing cards and golfing with his friends. One of his favorite things was spending time with his two granddaughters Emily and Lauren. Also surviving are son, Richard "Dan" (Joyce) Smith; daughter, Carolyn Smith both of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Emily (Jake) Schwerer of Sandusky, Ohio and Lauren Smith of Denver. Colo; great-grandson, Isaac Schwerer; brother, Robert W. Smith of Ogden, Utah. He was also preceded in death by sisters, JoAnn Trammel and Barbara Jean Smith; stepfather, Don Ort. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Decatur Cemetery, Decatur, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Church Relief Society Fund. To view the online obituary visit www.mccombandsons.com