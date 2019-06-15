RICHARD EDWIN DRESSLER, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at home with his family by his side. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Hilda (Boese) Dressler. A graduate of North Side High School, he was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from International Harvester in 1986 and from Fort Wayne Community Schools in 2002. He loved gardening, flowers and working the concession stand at Leo High School. Most of all Richard loved being with his family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marjorie; children, Mark (Cindy) Dressler of Fort Wayne, Connie (Randy) Koomler of Leo, and Mary (Greg) Littlejohn of Auburn; 12 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Lertpruk; and siblings, Carl Dressler, Ralph Dressler and Donna Braun. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., New Haven, with visitation two hours prior. Pastor Steve Ahlersmeyer officiating. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne, with military honors. Preferred memorials are to the church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 15, 2019