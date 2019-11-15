RICHARD F. "SMITTY" SCHMITT, 83, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born in New Haven, Ind., he was a son of the late Linus and Cecelia (Ternet) Schmitt. Richard served honorably in the United States Army. He married Sally A. Ewing on July 22, 1961; she preceded him in death on Oct. 20, 2012. Richard proudly owned and managed Smitty's Bowling Lanes in Fort Wayne for 47 years, retiring in 1994. He was an active member of St. Therese Catholic Church. Richard was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed. Surviving are his children, Linda M. (Ken) Isenbarger, Lori A. Schmitt and Craig S. (Tammy) Schmitt; and grandchildren, Grant, Drew and Megan Isenbarger. Richard was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert L. Schmitt. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with a Rosary service at 4 p.m. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church Choir; 2019 U.S. Deaflympic Ice Hockey team c/o www.ahiha.org; or AHIHA, 9345 N. Harding, Evanston, IL 60203. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccomandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2019