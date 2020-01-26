Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD "DICK" FOLKS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD "DICK" FOLKS, 91, of Angola and Fort Wayne, Ind., formerly of Horton, Mich., passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Dick was a 1947 graduate of Jackson High School, and a 1955 graduate of Tri-State College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Radio Engineering. Dick proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a Control Tower Operator and was a Korean War Veteran. Dick worked for ITT Aerospace and retired as a project engineer from Magnavox/Raytheon in Fort Wayne. He was a life member of the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Horton, Mich. 293. He was also a member of the Michigan Antique Radio Club and the Indiana Antique Radio Club. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Betty; one daughter, LuAnne (Matt) Holeva of Richmond, Ind.; two sons, Rick (Nancy) Folks of Fort Myers, Fla. and Ken (Kay) Folks of Indianapolis, Ind.; four grandchildren, Nathan Folks, Jonathon Folks, Eric Folks, and Benjamin Folks; one great-grandchild, Desmond Folks; and one sister, Beverly Bevier of Jackson, Mich. A funeral service to honor the life of Richard C. "Dick" Folks will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Hillside United Methodist Church in Horton. Pastor Pat Pebly officiating. Interment will follow in the Horton Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Masonic Lodge No. 293 F & AM, Horton, Mich. To sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family visit

