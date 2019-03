Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RICHARD FORREST WILSON, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Born in 1931, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Forrest and Helen Wilson. Richard was a 1949 graduate of South Side High School. After graduation he attended Butler University where he was a member of Lamdba Chi Alpha fraternity and received his BS of Business degree in 1955. Richard served in the U.S. Army in the Occupation Forces in Germany from 1955 through 1957. When he returned he was employed by the Honeywell Company of Fort Wayne and Indianapolis. In 1959, Richard wed Patricia Ann McComb, whom he met at a University Club dance when he asked the "pretty blonde" to dance. In 1962, Richard co-founded Pyromation Inc., a Fort Wayne manufacturer of temperature sensors. He served as president of Pyromation Inc. until his retirement in 1996. During this time, Richard became the holder of patents in the temperature measurement field and was an active member of the Instrument Society of America. Richard was an avid tennis player most of his life. The tennis court at his family home was the site of weekly Sunday doubles matches with his neighbors and friends. He enjoyed playing in the USTA Leagues at Wildwood Tennis Club and in 1997 Dick's 3.5 Seniors doubles team won State, Midwest Regionals, and continued on to USTA Nationals, finishing in second place. Richard is survived by daughter, Sarah E. Wilson; son, Peter C. Wilson; daughter-in- law, Melani Wilson; and three grandchildren, Molly, Madeline and Carter Wilson - to whom he was affectionately known as Papa. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia. The Wilson family will have a private Celebration of Life with family and friends at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Euell A. Wilson Center, Inc 1512 Oxford St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46806. (260)456-2917, www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com

Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home

