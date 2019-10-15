Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD G. "DICK" OMLOR. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD G. "DICK" OMLOR, 73, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, surrounded by his loving family. Born Aug. 8, 1946, in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of the late Charles Omlor and Martha Leona Lose. Dick graduated from Decatur Catholic High School and Ball State University. He was the Vice President of North American Van Lines / Specialized Transportation Inc. for 39 years, retiring in 2012. He was an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Dick enjoyed golf, Bishop Dwenger sports, Notre Dame football, Indiana basketball, the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Katherine A. Omlor; sons, Kyle P. (Melissa) Omlor of Fort Wayne, Michael C. (Shauna) Omlor of Zionsville, Ind., and Daniel C. (Lindsay) Omlor of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Charlotte, Cass, Grayson, and William Omlor, Noah and Max Miokovic, Vivienne Omlor, Harper, Ryan, and Brooks Omlor. Dick was also preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Omlor; sister, Ann E. Omlor; brother, Steven Omlor; along with several other loved ones. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Allen County, Matthew 25 or St. Mary's Soup Kitchen. To sign the online guestbook, visit



