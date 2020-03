RICHARD G. SORG, 93, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 17, 1926, in Allen County, Ind., he was a the son of the late Lawrence and Flora Sorg. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was an electronic technician at GTE-Verizon for many years. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Kathleen Sorg; sons, David (Stacey) Sorg, Kenneth (Sarah) Sorg, James (Lori) Sorg, Daniel (Karen) Sorg, and Donald Sorg; sister, Marilyn Castleman; nine grandchildren, and three great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Genevieve Foreman, Evelyn Minerd, Rose Lothamer and Carolyn Roussey. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Saint Anne Home & Retirement Community Oratory of Saints Joachim and Anne, 1900 Randallia Drive, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Acres Land Trust. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com