RICHARD G. SORG, 93, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 17, 1926, in Allen County, Ind., he was a the son of the late Lawrence and Flora Sorg. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was an electronic technician at GTE-Verizon for many years. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Kathleen Sorg; sons, David (Stacey) Sorg, Kenneth (Sarah) Sorg, James (Lori) Sorg, Daniel (Karen) Sorg, and Donald Sorg; sister, Marilyn Castleman; nine grandchildren, and three great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Genevieve Foreman, Evelyn Minerd, Rose Lothamer and Carolyn Roussey. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Saint Anne Home & Retirement Community Oratory of Saints Joachim and Anne, 1900 Randallia Drive, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Acres Land Trust. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 4, 2020