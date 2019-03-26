RICHARD GLENN BUTTS, 98, of Fort Wayne, died on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 10:45 a.m., at Coventry Meadows, Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 5, 1920, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late George W. and Ona P. (Ruby) Butts. His formative years were spent in Arcola. He graduated from Arcola High School and continued his education at Purdue University, where he obtained his Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy in September of 1942. Serving in the Pacific Theater, he was an electrician aboard the U.S.S. Marcasite and the U.S.S. Wyandot which was hit by enemy bombs during the assault on Okinawa. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 8, 1946. He returned to the area where he was employed by Rea Magnet Wire, Fort Wayne becoming a Plant Manager. He retired with 35 years of service. An accomplished horologist, specializing in wooden works clocks. He was a member of the team that repaired and restored the People's Federal Bank clock in downtown Fort Wayne. He was a 50 year member of the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors. He also enjoyed photography, fishing and was an avid reader. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gloria "Sue"; two sons, Randolph G. "Randy" (Andrea) Butts of Lebanon and Jeffrey David (Deborah) Smith of Fort Wayne; sister, Betty Kessler of Goshen; brothers Edward Butts of Arcola and Tommy (Ruby) Butts of Fort Wayne; and a sister-in-law, Loretta Butts of Arcola. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Leo Butts. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, with visitation from noon until the service time. Burial in Eberhard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Heart-to-Heart Hospice or the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD GLENN BUTTS.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 26, 2019