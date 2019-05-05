Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD GORDON "DICK" DeMATO. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD "DICK" GORDON DeMATO, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. following a period of failing health. Born on May 31, 1944 in Rochester, N.Y., he was the son of the late Samuel N. DeMato and Ellen M. (Brewerton) DeMato. Dick attended State University of New York at Morrisville where he graduated with an Associate Degree in Electronics, and then attended Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Dick retired from Magnavox/Raytheon on June 1, 2007 after 39 years of service. In retirement, Dick enjoyed the summers on Hamilton Lake and the winters in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. In 1988, Dick received a kidney transplant at IU Medical Center. Dick was a member of Leo United Methodist Church. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Jeanette (Jeannie) Fulton DeMato; daughter, Laurie (Mark) Brumbaugh of Fort Wayne; son, Ryan (Randi Speer) DeMato of Fort Wayne; son, Kyle (Elizabeth) DeMato of Westfield, Ind.; grandson, Paul (Ketmany Guenin) Brumbaugh of Greenwood, Ind.; his loving cat and loving grand dogs. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth DeMato. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at D.O. McCombs & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Pastor Isaac Hopper officiating. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Riley Children's Foundation or Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Juno Beach, Fla.



