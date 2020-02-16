RICHARD H. TRAUTMAN, 89, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Heritage Park in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Fred C. and Helen (Bevel heimer) Traut -man. He served honorably in the United States Army Reserves as Master Sergeant. He married Geraldine Crabill on Oct. 31, 1952; she preceded him in death in 2018. Richard worked as an estimator / draftman for M & S Steel for 40 years. He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time with his family. Surviving is his son, Rex K. (Debby) Trautman. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. For onlne condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020