RICHARD H. TRAUTMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD H. TRAUTMAN.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-426-9494
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

RICHARD H. TRAUTMAN, 89, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Heritage Park in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Fred C. and Helen (Bevel heimer) Traut -man. He served honorably in the United States Army Reserves as Master Sergeant. He married Geraldine Crabill on Oct. 31, 1952; she preceded him in death in 2018. Richard worked as an estimator / draftman for M & S Steel for 40 years. He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time with his family. Surviving is his son, Rex K. (Debby) Trautman. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. For onlne condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details