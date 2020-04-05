RICHARD HAMILTON

RICHARD HAMILTON, 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Richard had attended Shortridge High School in Indianapolis, Ind., and continued his education at the University of Michigan where he graduated in 1950. He moved to Fort Wayne and began a long career with International Harvester / Navistar. He spent many years as a member of the Barbershop quartet in Fort Wayne singing in a number of venues. He attended Trinity Methodist Church. He is survived by nieces and nephews, Christine Ann (Dave) Oberfell of Indianapolis, John Michael (Sally) Hamilton of Fort Wayne, Sandra Alice (William) Hamilton (Hall) of Oberlein, Ohio, Stephen Lester (Anne) Hamilton of Springboro, Ohio, Marvin E. Hamilton of Fort Wayne, John Hamilton and William Hamilton, both of Roanoke, Va. Private family services. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020
