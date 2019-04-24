RICHARD HENRY BERGHOFF, 95, died on Monday, April 22, 2019. He graduated from Central Catholic High School, charter class of 1942. He served during World War II in Europe as a member of the infantry, 95th division. On Sept. 25, 1948, he married Rita Ann Zurbuch. He served with the Saint Vincent dePaul Society at Saint Henry's Parish. He also volunteered at Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Mary's Soup Kitchen. Dick was an honorary life member of The Knights of Columbus, Council 451. He retired from Lincoln National Life Insurance Company after 41 years of service. After retirement, Dick and Rita enjoyed spending their winters in Tucson, Ariz Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Rita; children, David (Theresa), Mary (Neil Meyer) Berghoff, Jane (Neville) Nason, Jerry (Stephanie), and Tim (Kathy); nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry E. and Mary Corbett Berghoff; sister, Joan Jehl; and son, Dennis Berghoff. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1101 Lafayette St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. Entombment at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen. For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019