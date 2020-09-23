1/1
RICHARD HENRY GARDNER
RICHARD HENRY GARDNER, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. "Rick was the life of the party!" He loved to roller-skate, throw darts, play pool and was an amazing singer (especially Neil Diamond). He is survived by his sisters, Brenda Harmon, Pamela Perry and Wendy Harris; children, Burke (Jennifer) Gardner, Amanda (Doug) Bruce and Ben (Ashley) Gardner; and grandkids, Devin and Morgan Gardner and Wyatt Bruce. A celebration of Rick's life visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at D.O. McCombs & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
