RICHARD HENRY GARDNER, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. "Rick was the life of the party!" He loved to roller-skate, throw darts, play pool and was an amazing singer (especially Neil Diamond). He is survived by his sisters, Brenda Harmon, Pamela Perry and Wendy Harris; children, Burke (Jennifer) Gardner, Amanda (Doug) Bruce and Ben (Ashley) Gardner; and grandkids, Devin and Morgan Gardner and Wyatt Bruce. A celebration of Rick's life visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at D.O. McCombs & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com