RICHARD I. "DICK" SCHEY
RICHARD "DICK" I. SCHEY, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Born May 18, 1935, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Victor and Helen M. (Engle man) Schey. He graduated in 1955 from Elmhurst High School, and in 1957 from Northwestern Technical College, and retired after more than 38 years of service as a truck driver for Food Marketing. He is survived by his wife of over 37 years, Laura M. (Jackson) Schey; children, Jo (Larry) Bennett, Kevin Schey, Christine (Byron) Burdett, and Kimberly (Steve Rollins) Thompson, all of Fort Wayne; siblings, Sam Schey of Williamsburg, W.Va., and Chris (Dean) Kissell of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sons, Richard Schey and Gregory Schey; and sister, Barbara Coverdale. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 1 p.m. until time of service. Memorial donations may be given to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 10, 2020.
