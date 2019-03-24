Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD J. "DICK" DONNELLY. View Sign

RICHARD "DICK" J. DONNELLY, 83, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born in Ilford, England on Oct. 7, 1935, he was the son of the late John and Ellen Donnelly. Dick served in the British Royal Air Force for five years. The family moved to North America in 1964, finally settling in Fort Wayne in 1972. He was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church. Richard was the owner of Daltek Inc. for 15 years before his retirement in 2004. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anne E Donnelly; children, The Reverend Kirsteen Wilkinson, Jacqueline Vinecki, and Martin (Dawn) Donnelly; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Richard was also preceded in death by his sister, Janet Saxby. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 7308 St. Joe Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46835). A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund. Arrangements by Mungovan Simple Funeral Home, 2114 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, Ind.

2114 South Calhoun Street

Ft. Wayne , IN 46802

