RICHARD J. HONIG, 93, of Leo, Ind., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born Nov. 14, 1926, in St. Louis, Mo., he was a son of the late Louis O. and Irene (Johnson) Honig and brother of the late Louis (Elizabeth) Honig, Irene (Bud) Miltenberger, Ethel (Allen) Vesper, and Theodore (Mary) Honig. Dick was a graduate of Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., and was a sales executive for Swift & Company, Springbrook Farms, and Bil Mar Foods. He served honorably in the U.S Army during World War II and the Korean War. He is survived by children, Elizabeth (Ronald) Nussbaum of Angola and Richard E. (Kathi) Honig of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, John (Emily) Nussbaum of Fort Wayne, Lora (Chris) Miner of Fort Wayne, Leanne (Ward) Hamlet of Fort Wayne, Emily (Jesse) Carmody of Fort Wayne, Meg (Marcus) Heminger of Fort Wayne, Katie (Tom) Rish of Zionsville, Anna (Dex) Witte of Memphis, Tenn., and Rachel (Dan) Fiechter of Bluffton; and 23 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ann (Ludeman) Honig. Private family services were held. Burial will be in Leo Memorial Cemetery, Leo, Ind. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2020.