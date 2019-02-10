Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD J. KISLER. View Sign

RICHARD J. KISLER, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages-Pine Valley. Born on April 26, 1930 in Lynd hurst, New Jersey, he was a son of the late Frank Kisler and Anne (Ruby) Kisler. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, as a bridge engineer, in the 547th Engineer Battalion. He retired in 1994, from Omnisource, after 33 years of service as an account manager. After retirement he and his wife Joan enjoyed the winter months in Satellite Beach, Fla. He was an avid golfer, a member of Lakeside Golf Course, for over 30 years. He competed in many tri-state left-handers golf tournaments. He cherished watching EVERY sporting event that his children and grandchildren had, during their formative years. He is survived by his children, Amy (Jeff) Lohser, and Gordon Kisler, both of Fort Wayne and Scott (John Kraus) Kisler, of Princeton, N.J. A legacy of love and hope for the future is left with each of his five grandchildren, Ari, and Seth Kisler, Ashley (Jeremy) Fitch, and Andrew (Abbie) and Aubrey Lohser. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service, 2403 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the National Parkinson's Foundation.



Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services

