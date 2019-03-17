Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD J. RAJCHEL. View Sign

RICHARD J. RAJCHEL, 87, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 11, 1931, in South Hadley, Mass., he was a son of the late Joseph and Stella Rajchel. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot and the Indiana National Guard for 10 years. He attended Indiana Tech for five years earning three degrees. Richard was a P.E. working various assignments, including Atomic Energy Commission in Albuquerque, Los Alamos and Hughes Aircraft in Tucson. He finally settled in Fort Wayne at Magnavox and States Engineering. He had a lifelong passion for music, playing and restoring violins. He volunteered at the Lifetime Sports Academy and enjoyed mentoring kids. He liked meeting new people and he never met a stranger. "Richard will always be with us, because he taught us to love life." Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ellen Farley, daughter of the late Paul and Lucille Farley; children, Joe (Kris) Rajchel of Fort Wayne, Rick (Marieke) Rajchel of Seattle, Wash., Paul (Autumn Guieb) Rajchel and Margaret (Joseph) Millhouse, both of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Nicole (fiancee Thomas), Katya, Stefan, and Mary Rajchel, Maysa, Garrett and Aidan Millhouse. Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Rudy Rajchel. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lifetime Sports Academy. To sign the online guestbook, visit



3500 Lake Avenue

Fort Wayne , IN 46805

