RICHARD JAMES "DICK" LORAINE (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD JAMES "DICK" LORAINE.
Service Information
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-422-4232
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

RICHARD JAMES LORAINE "DICK", passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Born May 29, 1931 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Lester and Corrine Loraine. He was a Tool and Die and Model maker for Tokheim Corp. Dick was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Surviving is his wife, Jean M. Loraine; sons, Mike (Pat) Loraine, Bill (Diane) Loraine, Neal (Michelle) Loraine, Greg (Wendi) Loraine; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by one brother Bob; and sister, Irene. Memorial visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 Wells St. Preferred memorials to the , 6324 Constitution Dr., Fort Wayne ( IN 46804).
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN   (260) 422-4232
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.