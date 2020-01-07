RICHARD JAMES LORAINE "DICK", passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Born May 29, 1931 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Lester and Corrine Loraine. He was a Tool and Die and Model maker for Tokheim Corp. Dick was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Surviving is his wife, Jean M. Loraine; sons, Mike (Pat) Loraine, Bill (Diane) Loraine, Neal (Michelle) Loraine, Greg (Wendi) Loraine; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by one brother Bob; and sister, Irene. Memorial visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 Wells St. Preferred memorials to the , 6324 Constitution Dr., Fort Wayne ( IN 46804).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 7, 2020