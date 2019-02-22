Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD JOSEPH "DICK" MILLER. View Sign

RICHARD "DICK" JOSEPH MILLER, 96, left this life to be with Jesus, his Savior and Lord on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Born March 31, 1922, he was a son of Clyde and Mary Miller of Fort Wayne. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1940. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1946, until the end of World War II. During his service he became a certified electrician and also met his future wife, Charlene Hauber, whom he faithfully loved for 71 years until her death in July of 2017. Dick worked in Fort Wayne as an electrical contractor, always an entrepreneur and was the owner of L & M Electric until he was 80, after which he volunteered for 12 years at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. He did electrical work in many buildings throughout Fort Wayne. Golf and bowling were his favorite pastimes, having shot several hole-in-ones and bowling a 300! Dick loved to "jimmy-rig" anything, as well as being a creative inventor. Dick's remaining family are his four children, Diane Law of Elkhart, Ind., Rick Miller of Anaheim, Calif., Cheryl (Paul) Offerle and Janet (Eldon) Claassen of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. "Everyone in his family knew he loved them deeply." He was also preceded in death by his six brothers, Don, Earl, Glen, Bob, Ed and Gene Miller; and two sisters, Bernice Fenker and Virginia Sealover. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with Rosary recited at 5:30 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, visit



