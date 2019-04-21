Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RICHARD JOSEPH "DICK" MULPAGANO, 81, peacefully passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Englewood Health & Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Born April 11, 1938, in Seneca Falls, N.Y., he grew up in nearby Syracuse, N.Y. where he attended parochial schools including CBA in Syracuse where he was both a standout point guard on the basketball team and a highly regarded pitcher on the baseball team. He went on to attend Clarkson College in Potsdam, N.Y. He met his wife of 60 years while she was attending Syracuse University. Dick married Linda Anne Bracey in March of 1959 and relocated to the state of Michigan where Dick worked with his uncle and later relocated his family to Fort Wayne where he began a career in finance. Dick began his work as a lending officer with Liberty Loan in Fort Wayne and eventually joined Indiana Bank where he served as Executive Vice President before retiring his service after more than 35 years, from NBD Bank/ J.P. Morgan Chase. He was an active parishioner at St. Vincent de Paul in Fort Wayne. Dick enjoyed golf, gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends. Dick is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Mari Anna (Matt) McKenzie, Sharon (Jay) Tularaksa, Janis Roberts (Jeff) Glover, Donna (Alyn) Biddle and Dianne (Kent) Oberlin; son, Tom (Lara) Mulpagano; grandchildren, Allie McKenzie Beg, Sammi McKenzie, Zach McKenzie, Taylor Roberts, Trevor Roberts, Tanner Roberts, Victoria Biddle, Reese Oberlin, Max Mulpagano, Zoe Mulpagano, Nata Mulpagano, and Fritzson Mulpagano; great- grandchild, Turner Roberts; and sister, Barbara Howell. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service is noon Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with calling one hour prior from 11 a.m. to noon. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Richard will be laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery, Lot 627, in Fort Wayne. The family gratefully requests donations be made in Richard's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of American. Website Link: https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemyermillerfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

