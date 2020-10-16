1/1
RICHARD L. JOHNSON
RICHARD L. JOHNSON, 80, of Hamilton Lake, Ind., died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born Jan. 14, 1940, in Mon roeville, Ind., he was the son of the late Lloyd and Bernice Johnson. Richard was a butcher for many years and retired from International Harvester. He was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Waterloo, Ind., and enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends at the lake. Richard is survived by his wife of 17 years, Diane Johnson; sons, Andrew (Katrina) Johnson of Fort Wayne, Thomas Johnson of Albion, Ind., and William Johnson of Coldwater, Mich.; stepdaughter, Kelly (Charles) Bandelier of New Haven, Ind.; grandchildren, Benjamin, Jessica Samuel, Nathan, Joseph and Hannah; step-grandchildren, C. Mike Bandelier and Jessica (Drew) Bandelier Martin; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Paige and Sydney; and brothers, Dave, Gary, Jack, Mike, and Louis Johnson. Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Inman Johnson; and sister, Jean Fitzgerald. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1098 County Road 39, Waterloo, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face masks required and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen or St. Michael the Archangel - Warm Hearts. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
