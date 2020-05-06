RICHARD L. NEWMAN
RICHARD L. NEWMAN, 80, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Edwin and Elvira Newman. Richard was a truck driver for Lake End Sales and Gateway. He attended Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. Richard is survived by his wife, Delores Newman of Fort Wayne; daughter, Tammy (Craig Eppley) Smith of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Aimee (Troy) Johns, Jeromey (Shea) Smith and Ashley Smith; great-grandchildren, Logan, Jazzy, Jaxon, Landen, Lyle, and Leo; stepchildren, Kimberly (Tom) Weaver and Elizabeth (John) Tchinski; and first wife, Paula Barnhart of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by two brothers, and two sisters. A private service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Service
At Funeral Home
