RICHARD L. NEWMAN, 80, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Edwin and Elvira Newman. Richard was a truck driver for Lake End Sales and Gateway. He attended Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. Richard is survived by his wife, Delores Newman of Fort Wayne; daughter, Tammy (Craig Eppley) Smith of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Aimee (Troy) Johns, Jeromey (Shea) Smith and Ashley Smith; great-grandchildren, Logan, Jazzy, Jaxon, Landen, Lyle, and Leo; stepchildren, Kimberly (Tom) Weaver and Elizabeth (John) Tchinski; and first wife, Paula Barnhart of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by two brothers, and two sisters. A private service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com