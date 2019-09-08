|
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph United Methodist Church
RICHARD L. "DICK" ROWDON, 81, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Lincoln shire Place. Born in Adams County on Aug. 10, 1938, Richard was a son of the late Clarence L. and Fern E. (Workinger) Rowdon. On May 4, 1958, he married Marilyn A. Arnold. She preceded him in death on March 28, 2019. He was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne and the Explorer Sunday School class. Richard was an avid bowler. He retired from Peter Eckrich & Sons, and worked for 10 years at Albright's in Corunna, Ind. He is survived by two sons, Todd R. (Missie) Rowdon of South Bend and Trent R. (Tiffaney) Rowdon of Wolcottville; three daughters, Tamera J. (Tommy Gill) Klug of Zephyrhills, Fla., Teresa J. (Ken) Waggoner of Fort Wayne, and Tonya J. (Mike) Pollock of Fort Wayne; four brothers, Glenn (Sherry) Rowdon of DeLand, Fla., William (Bill) Rowdon of Fort Wayne, Jack (Shirley) Rowdon of Jackson, Mich. and Gerald "Jerry" (Cathy) Rowdon of Eldersburg, Md.; two sisters, Marie (John) Rauch of Monroe and Margaret Edgar of Geneva; 10 grandchildren, Nicole Klug, Roxanne Waggoner, Ryan Waggoner, Mason Rowdon, Monica Rowdon, Tanner (Caitlin) Pollock, Logan Pollock, Ty Rowdon, Zane Rowdon and Zeke Rowdon; and three great-grandchildren, Alexandria Klug, Isaac Freed and Leia Rowdon. A Funeral Service is noon Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Rd., Fort Wayne, with calling two hours prior from 10 a.m. to noon. Rev. Mitch Norwood officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, 225 W. Adams St., Decatur. Burial will follow service in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . To sign the guestbook visit www.hshfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019
