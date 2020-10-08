1/1
RICHARD L. "DICK" SCHER
1948 - 2020
RICHARD L. "DICK" SCHER, 72, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Parkview Hospital, - Randallia, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Feb. 20, 1948 in Huntington, Ind. Dick was a son of Marcellus P. and Jane R. (Kline) Scher. Dick married Clare Ann Schnitz on Sept. 18, 1987; she survives and resides in Huntington, Ind. Dick graduated from Huntington High School in 1966 and attended International Business College and Ivy Tech. Dick retired from the United States Air Force after 35 years of service. Dick worked for 33 years in Fort Wayne Air Guard with the 163rd fighter squadron. He then worked at Grissom in Peru with the 434th Air Refueling Wing. Dick also worked as a bartender at the Show Lounge in Huntington, and also at Lutheran Hospital and St. Francis University in security. Dick was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Parkview Huntington YMCA, 3rd Degree member of Knights of Columbus Council 1014, American Legion Post 160, VFW Post 2689, and Masonic Lodge Post 483. He is survived by his wife, Clare Ann; one step-daughter, Lisa (Brent) Louthan, of Roanoke, Ind.; one brother, James D. Scher of Huntington; one sister, Helen C. McGoughlin of Fort Wayne, Ind.; two nephews, Justin (Danielle) Scher of Auburn, Ind., Joel (Brooke) Scher of Marion, Ind.; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 903 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington. Calling is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, Ind. It is asked that you please follow the CDC guidelines and the state mandate for social distancing and wearing a mask. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2020.
