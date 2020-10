Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHER, RICHARD L. "DICK": A Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 903 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington. Calling is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, Ind. It is asked that you please follow the CDC guidelines and the state mandate for social distancing and wearing a mask.



