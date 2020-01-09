RICHARD L. UPTGRAFT, SR., 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 30, 1933, in Fort Wayne, a son of Milo and Ruth Uptgraft. He graduated from Elmhurst High School and was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed motorcycle riding. Surviving are his children, Richard Uptgraft, Jr. and Deb Bontempo; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Uptgraft; sister, Alice Huffman; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Uptgraft. Per Richard's wishes there will be no funeral services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 9, 2020